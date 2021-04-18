PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71.
About PureTech Health
