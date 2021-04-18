PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, central nervous system disorders, and inflammatory and immunological diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis, as well as pain; a superabsorbent hydrogel technology platform to treat excess weight and other chronic diseases related to the gastrointestinal pathways; a digital therapeutics to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.