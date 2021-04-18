Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS QBIO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 86,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

