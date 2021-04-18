QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Achieves $22.14 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $22.14 million and $1.45 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00282358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.70 or 0.00727802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54,703.04 or 0.99856179 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00849454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.