QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.75. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $138.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,582,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,629,733. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

