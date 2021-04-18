Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 959,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $442,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 251,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,087 shares of company stock worth $3,873,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after acquiring an additional 136,143 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NX stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $926.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

