Quantis Network Reaches Market Cap of $21,976.21 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $21,976.21 and approximately $22.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

