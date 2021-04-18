Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,061,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 9,795,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 660.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Rakuten has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88.
Rakuten Company Profile
Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.