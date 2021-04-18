Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,061,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 9,795,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 660.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Rakuten has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

