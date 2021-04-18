Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,061,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 9,795,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 660.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 1,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. Rakuten has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit