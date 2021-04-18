Rally Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $123.87 million and $2.34 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00720905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,318.23 or 1.00601243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.35 or 0.00860630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,001,609 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

