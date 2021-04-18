Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells $20,750.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $84.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Rapid7 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

