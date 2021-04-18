Raymond James Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $50.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.26.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $43.84 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.