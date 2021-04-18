Raymond James Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $55.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

