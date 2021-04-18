Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

