Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 83,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 236,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,717. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

