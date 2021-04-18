Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $209,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 468,073 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

NYSE ST opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

