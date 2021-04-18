Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,224,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 in the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

