Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $309,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Shares of STE stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day moving average of $186.97. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $208.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

