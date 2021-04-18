Reef Reaches Market Cap of $416.92 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Reef has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $416.92 million and approximately $225.94 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00055043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.65 or 0.00678742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00088563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

