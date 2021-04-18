renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Hits $979,689.80

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 328.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $979,689.80 and $2.85 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00278107 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.62 or 0.00711168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,032.23 or 0.99935697 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.00848002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

