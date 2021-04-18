Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock opened at $478.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $468.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

