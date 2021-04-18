Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes $908,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,936 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after purchasing an additional 87,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. CIBC upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

TD opened at $66.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

