Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $84.79 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.