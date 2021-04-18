Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 94,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,348,543 shares.The stock last traded at $84.93 and had previously closed at $83.78.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

