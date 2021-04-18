Robert J. Potter Acquires 62,200 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter bought 62,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,482.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$543,333.78.

HTL stock opened at C$1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$243.07 million and a P/E ratio of 194.44. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HTL shares. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.