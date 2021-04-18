Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBDR opened at $10.09 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

