Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

RMO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 6,564,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,354. Romeo Power has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $38.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

