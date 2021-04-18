Rope ($ROPE) 1-Day Volume Tops $10,529.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Rope has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $10,529.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.57 or 0.00071325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00273498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.47 or 0.00714596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.67 or 0.99847602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.03 or 0.00848986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

