Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 950 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,065,000.

IWF stock opened at $261.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

