Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.04. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $205.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

