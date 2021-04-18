Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $636.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

