Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $9.62 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the period. YETI comprises 0.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in YETI were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $85.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

