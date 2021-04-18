Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 41,370 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $224.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average of $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.40 and a 1-year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.