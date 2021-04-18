Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 241 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $205.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.83 and its 200 day moving average is $180.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

