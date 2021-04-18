Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 6,488 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

SPG stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

