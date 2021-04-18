Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.