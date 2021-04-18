Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $264.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

