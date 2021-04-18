Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,905,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

