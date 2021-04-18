Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 763.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after buying an additional 83,533 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,303,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,890,766. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $617.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $600.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.29. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $296.41 and a 1-year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.29.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

