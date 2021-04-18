Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 16,091 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.