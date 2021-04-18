RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT Raised to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in RPT Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

