Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Cap of $40.96 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Ruff has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $40.96 million and $4.33 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.00668887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

