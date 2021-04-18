Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0016

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $70,251.92 and approximately $39.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,874,400 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.