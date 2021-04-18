Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Saga Communications worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc sold 8,200 shares of Saga Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $220,498.00. Company insiders own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a PE ratio of -382.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

