Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 95,080 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.75. 24,603,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,626,410. The company has a market capitalization of $263.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

