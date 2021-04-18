Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SZGPY remained flat at $$3.38 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

