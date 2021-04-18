Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SZGPY. Baader Bank raised Salzgitter from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

