ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.55. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,231,000 after acquiring an additional 89,758 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after buying an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,667,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 24,882 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $775.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

