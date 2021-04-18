Scotiabank Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.10.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $344.08 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

