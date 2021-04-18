Scotiabank Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIR. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

TSE BIR opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$760.59 million and a PE ratio of -12.27. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.05 and a 52-week high of C$3.48.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

