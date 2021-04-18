Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

