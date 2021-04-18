Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

